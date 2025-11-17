Osan EOD and K9 conduct collaborative training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Emma Griefelt, 51st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Roky, 51st SFS MWD, begin to clear a building of explosives at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2025. Osan’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal team planted explosives to create a training course for MWDs and their handlers to become more effective at safely detecting and reporting explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)
10.16.2025
11.20.2025
|9399248
|251016-F-BW249-1153
|6048x4032
|1.85 MB
OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|2
|0
