    Osan EOD and K9 conduct collaborative training [Image 1 of 6]

    Osan EOD and K9 conduct collaborative training

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    10.16.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jason Cochran 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Emma Griefelt, 51st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Roky, 51st SFS MWD, sweep for explosives to clear a route during training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2025. They were participating in joint training between Osan’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal and MWD teams, providing both insight into how the other operates and heightening their ability to operate together in the event of real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)

    Date Taken: 10.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.20.2025 01:40
    Photo ID: 9399242
    VIRIN: 251016-F-BW249-1414
    Resolution: 6964x4648
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan EOD and K9 conduct collaborative training [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Jason Cochran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    51st Fighter Wing
    Osan Air Base

