Osan EOD and K9 conduct collaborative training

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Price, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Explosive Ordnance Disposal training, center, briefs about the result of a training scenario at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2025. This scenario was part of joint training between Osan’s EOD and Military Working Dog teams, providing both insight into how the other operates and strengthening their ability to operate together in the event of real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)