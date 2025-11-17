Osan EOD and K9 conduct collaborative training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Emma Griefelt, 51st Security Forces Squadron military working dog handler, and Roky, 51st SFS MWD, sweep for explosives to clear a route during training at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2025. They were participating in joint training between Osan’s Explosive Ordnance Disposal and MWD teams, providing both insight into how the other operates and strengthening their ability to operate together in the event of real-world contingencies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)