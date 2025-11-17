Osan EOD and K9 conduct collaborative training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Brian Price, 51st Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of Explosive Ordnance Disposal training, left, and MSgt Scotty Gilchrist, 51st CES EOD flight chief, bury a pressure plate at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Oct. 16, 2025. Osan’s EOD team planted explosives to create a training course for Military Working Dogs and their handlers to become more effective at safely detecting and reporting explosive devices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jason W. Cochran)