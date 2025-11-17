Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UK Defence takes closer look at modernized launcher [Image 4 of 4]

    UK Defence takes closer look at modernized launcher

    TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    Ed Cutts of the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence talks with Col. Denis J. Fajardo while seated inside a modernized M270A2 launcher at Red River Army Depot.

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 16:30
    Photo ID: 9398326
    VIRIN: 251007-O-EU550-6306
    Resolution: 3213x5712
    Size: 3.36 MB
    Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
    This work, UK Defence takes closer look at modernized launcher [Image 4 of 4], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Army Materiel Command
    Red River Army Depot
    Public-private partnership
    Tank-automotive and Armaments Command
    United Kingdom

