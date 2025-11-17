Red River delivers first launchers to United Kingdom Your browser does not support the audio element.

RED RIVER ARMY DEPOT, Texas – The United Kingdom received its first two M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) on Oct. 7 during a ceremony at Red River Army Depot.



This celebration commemorates a longstanding public-private partnership between Red River and Lockheed Martin as well as continuous relationship with the Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles Project Office (STORM). Together, the team launched the foundation of a modernized United Kingdom fleet that is set to include 61 M270A2 launchers and eight resupply and recovery vehicles.



“The delivery of the first two UK M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System launchers is not just a transfer of equipment; it’s a symbol of trust and collaboration,” said Col. Denis J. Fajardo, commander for Red River. “These launchers represent the cutting edge of precision firepower, and their arrival at Red River is a testament to the hard work and technical excellence of our team.”



The ceremony also celebrated the completion of New Equipment Training (NET) in September, where United Kingdom soldiers trained alongside Red River team members.



“Watching these solders master the capabilities of the M270A2 system has been inspiring,” Fajardo said. “Their discipline and eagerness to learn reflect the very best of the British Army and remind us why are alliance remains one of the strongest in the world.”



The successful training highlighted not only the strength of the alliance but also the importance of modernization in meeting evolving battlefield requirements.



“The M270A2 marks a significant advancement in capability serving as the foundation of the UK’s one launcher, many payloads vision,” said Ed Cutts, director for Weapons, Advanced Equipment, and Support for the United Kingdom Ministry of Defence. “For operators and maintainers, the A2 provides a vastly improved experience with simplified maintenance and streamlined operations. The platform enhances crew protection while modernizing systems to meet demands of today’s battlefield and adapt to future challenges.”



With more than four decades of service, the M270 MLRS remains a cornerstone of precision fires. Combat-proven in Operation Desert Storm, its unmatched ability to mass fires earned it the nickname “steel rain.”



Between 2000 and 2004, Red River Army Depot played a pivotal role in a partnership that upgraded the M993A0 chassis to the M993A1 configuration. Under this agreement, Red River completed the chassis conversions before shipping the enhanced units to Lockheed Martin’s facility in Camden, Arkansas, where the launcher loader module (LLM) was installed. Funded by PM STORM, this coordinated effort showcased a seamless partnership between government and industry, delivering enhanced capability to the warfighter.



“In today's complex and rapidly evolving security environment, it is more important than ever that allies can work together seamlessly to deter and defeat threats.,” said Carolyn Orzechowski, vice president, Precision Fires Launchers and Missiles, Lockheed Martin. “Looking forward, we remain committed to modernizing the platform, delivering next generation munitions, and ensuring that the UK retains a decisive edge on the battlefield.”



As battlefield demands evolve, so too must the systems that support them. In April 2019, Lockheed Martin received a contract to recapitalize legacy launchers, transforming them into the advanced M270A2 configuration. The modernization effort is designed to keep the platform relevant, reliable, and ready for future missions.



Red River Army Depot, designated as the Center of Industrial and Technical Excellence for the MLRS platform, is central to this transformation. Since 2009, the depot has rebuilt and repaired launchers with precision and expertise, underscoring its role in sustaining and modernizing the fleet.



“We’re delivering two M270A2s to the UK today, but it’s two of many,” said Ron Holliday, project manager for STORM. It’s important because we’re delivering on promises. This is less about STORM, and I would venture to say it’s less about the UK. I would offer that this is about the contributions and accomplishments of Red River as they deliver this war fighting capability to the UK. I can’t say thank you enough to the Red River team. You continue to deliver on your promises, and we continue to be in awe of your abilities.”