Ron Holliday, Carolyn Orzechowski, Ed Cutts, and Col. Denis J. Fajardo stand in front of an upgraded M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System at Red River Army Depot following the Oct. 7 ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 16:30
|Photo ID:
|9398322
|VIRIN:
|251007-O-EU550-1401
|Resolution:
|1800x984
|Size:
|1.06 MB
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ceremony Leaders Stand with Upgraded M270A2 at Red River [Image 4 of 4], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red River delivers first launchers to United Kingdom
