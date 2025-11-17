Date Taken: 10.07.2025 Date Posted: 11.19.2025 16:30 Photo ID: 9398322 VIRIN: 251007-O-EU550-1401 Resolution: 1800x984 Size: 1.06 MB Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Ceremony Leaders Stand with Upgraded M270A2 at Red River [Image 4 of 4], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.