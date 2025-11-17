Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Ceremony Leaders Stand with Upgraded M270A2 at Red River [Image 3 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Ceremony Leaders Stand with Upgraded M270A2 at Red River

    TEXARKANA, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2025

    Photo by Adrienne Brown 

    Red River Army Depot

    Ron Holliday, Carolyn Orzechowski, Ed Cutts, and Col. Denis J. Fajardo stand in front of an upgraded M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket System at Red River Army Depot following the Oct. 7 ceremony.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.07.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 16:30
    Photo ID: 9398322
    VIRIN: 251007-O-EU550-1401
    Resolution: 1800x984
    Size: 1.06 MB
    Location: TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ceremony Leaders Stand with Upgraded M270A2 at Red River [Image 4 of 4], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Red River Commander Speaks at UK Launcher Delivery Ceremony
    STORM Project Manager addresses audience at depot event
    Ceremony Leaders Stand with Upgraded M270A2 at Red River
    UK Defence takes closer look at modernized launcher

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Red River delivers first launchers to United Kingdom

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MLRS
    Army Materiel Command
    Red River Army Depot
    Public-private partnership
    Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download