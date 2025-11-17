Red River Commander Speaks at UK Launcher Delivery Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Denis J. Fajardo, commander of Red River Army Depot, speaks at the Oct. 7 ceremony celebrating the delivery of two M270A2 Multiple Launch Rocket Systems to the United Kingdom. Behind him are Ed Cutts of the UK Ministry of Defence, Carolyn Orzechowski of Lockheed Martin, and Ron Holliday of the Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles Project Office. Also pictured far left is Jason DeBerry, master of ceremonies for the event.