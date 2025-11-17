Ron Holliday of the Strategic and Operational Rockets and Missiles Project Office addresses the audience at Red River Army Depot. Behind him are ceremony speakers as well as Joe Johnson, far left, who delivered the invocation, and Jason DeBerry, who served as master of ceremonies.
|Date Taken:
|10.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 16:30
|Photo ID:
|9398309
|VIRIN:
|251007-O-EU550-3819
|Resolution:
|4032x2268
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|TEXARKANA, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, STORM Project Manager addresses audience at depot event [Image 4 of 4], by Adrienne Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red River delivers first launchers to United Kingdom
No keywords found.