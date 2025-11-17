Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway [Image 12 of 12]

    USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway

    OSLO, NORWAY

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Participants of exercise Toxic Trip 25 attend an opening ceremony, prior to the start of NATO’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defence in air operations exercise at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 20, 2025. During TT25, the U.S. Air Force aimed to strengthen transatlantic partnerships between 14 NATO countries fortifying multinational relationships, while empowering deterrence capabilities against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 10:06
    Photo ID: 9397391
    VIRIN: 250920-F-BD538-1059
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 5.38 MB
    Location: OSLO, NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    TAGS

    CBRN
    USAF
    NATO
    Exercise
    USAFE
    Toxic Trip 25

