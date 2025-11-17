Participants of exercise Toxic Trip 25 attend an opening ceremony, prior to the start of NATO’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defence in air operations exercise at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 20, 2025. During TT25, the U.S. Air Force aimed to strengthen transatlantic partnerships between 14 NATO countries fortifying multinational relationships, while empowering deterrence capabilities against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|09.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 10:06
|Photo ID:
|9397391
|VIRIN:
|250920-F-BD538-1059
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|5.38 MB
|Location:
|OSLO, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.