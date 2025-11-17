USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Owen Lorache, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron quality and assurance noncommissioned officer in charge, wears an exercise Toxic Trip 25 patch during a collaborative demonstration at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 20, 2025. TT25 is an organized NATO exercise focused on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defence in air operations and building interoperability with Allies to strengthen operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)