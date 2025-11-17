Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway [Image 11 of 12]

    USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway

    OSLO, NORWAY

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Owen Lorache, 52nd Civil Engineer Squadron quality and assurance noncommissioned officer in charge, wears an exercise Toxic Trip 25 patch during a collaborative demonstration at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 20, 2025. TT25 is an organized NATO exercise focused on Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear defence in air operations and building interoperability with Allies to strengthen operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 10:06
    Photo ID: 9397387
    VIRIN: 250920-F-BD538-1481
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 2.56 MB
    Location: OSLO, NO
    This work, USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

