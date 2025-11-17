USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force emergency management specialist assigned to the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, sets gear aside during a collaborative demonstration for exercise Toxic Trip 25, at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 20, 2025. TT25 aimed to build multinational relationships and operating processes focusing on contributing to the defense capabilities across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)