    USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway [Image 10 of 12]

    USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway

    OSLO, NORWAY

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A U.S. Air Force emergency management specialist assigned to the 786th Civil Engineer Squadron, sets gear aside during a collaborative demonstration for exercise Toxic Trip 25, at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 20, 2025. TT25 aimed to build multinational relationships and operating processes focusing on contributing to the defense capabilities across the European theater. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    This work, USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    Toxic Trip
    NATO
    Exercise
    Multinational
    joint

