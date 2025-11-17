Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway [Image 8 of 12]

    USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway

    OSLO, NORWAY

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to various units across the U.S. and Europe, engage with personnel from the Royal Norwegian Air Force during a collaborative demonstration for exercise Toxic Trip 25, at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 20, 2025. Aircrew flight equipment personnel conducted maintenance, repair and inspections for flyers to include their parachutes, helmets, oxygen masks and survival kits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 10:06
    Photo ID: 9397366
    VIRIN: 250920-F-BD538-1345
    Resolution: 5615x3736
    Size: 3.13 MB
    Location: OSLO, NO
    This work, USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CBRN
    Toxic Trip
    NATO
    Multinational

