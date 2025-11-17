USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Airmen assigned to various units across the U.S. and Europe, engage with personnel from the Royal Norwegian Air Force during a collaborative demonstration for exercise Toxic Trip 25, at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 20, 2025. Aircrew flight equipment personnel conducted maintenance, repair and inspections for flyers to include their parachutes, helmets, oxygen masks and survival kits. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)