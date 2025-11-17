Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway [Image 9 of 12]

    USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway

    OSLO, NORWAY

    09.19.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force emergency management specialists assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Spangdahlem AB and Royal Air Force Lackenheath, speak to Spanish Air and Space Force service members during a collaborative demonstration for exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 20, 2025. TT25 empowered U.S. and allied service members to test their knowledge, equipment and skill in response to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear scenarios, explosive ordnances and other threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 10:06
    Photo ID: 9397372
    VIRIN: 250920-F-BD538-1360
    Resolution: 5794x3855
    Size: 2.2 MB
    Location: OSLO, NO
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway [Image 12 of 12], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

