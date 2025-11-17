USAF teams collaborate technologies, process with NATO partners in Norway

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force emergency management specialists assigned to Ramstein Air Base, Spangdahlem AB and Royal Air Force Lackenheath, speak to Spanish Air and Space Force service members during a collaborative demonstration for exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 20, 2025. TT25 empowered U.S. and allied service members to test their knowledge, equipment and skill in response to Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear scenarios, explosive ordnances and other threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)