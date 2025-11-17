Date Taken: 09.23.2025 Date Posted: 11.19.2025 06:37 Photo ID: 9397024 VIRIN: 250924-F-BD538-1258 Resolution: 4969x3306 Size: 838.74 KB Location: OSLO, NO

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.