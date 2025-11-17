U.S. Air Force emergency management teams conduct a survey on a simulated hazardous area during exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Orland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 24, 2025. TT25 bolstered transatlantic partnerships between 14 NATO countries, strengthening U.S.-NATO relationships and empowering deterrence capabilities against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|09.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 06:37
|Photo ID:
|9397024
|VIRIN:
|250924-F-BD538-1258
|Resolution:
|4969x3306
|Size:
|838.74 KB
|Location:
|OSLO, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners
No keywords found.