USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners

Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force service members simulate decontamination processes during exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 22, 2025. During TT25, Allied emergency management specialists conducted protective training and served as the primary Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear forces, performing response operations, warnings, and reporting to support critical scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)