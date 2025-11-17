Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force service members simulate decontamination processes during exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 22, 2025. During TT25, Allied emergency management specialists conducted protective training and served as the primary Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear forces, performing response operations, warnings, and reporting to support critical scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)
|Date Taken:
|09.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.19.2025 06:37
|Photo ID:
|9397022
|VIRIN:
|250922-F-BD538-1483
|Resolution:
|5087x3385
|Size:
|2.14 MB
|Location:
|OSLO, NO
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners
No keywords found.