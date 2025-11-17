Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners [Image 7 of 9]

    USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners

    OSLO, NORWAY

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force service members simulate decontamination processes during exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 22, 2025. During TT25, Allied emergency management specialists conducted protective training and served as the primary Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear forces, performing response operations, warnings, and reporting to support critical scenarios. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

