USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Andrew Martin, right, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency management journeyman, assists with the evacuation of a Norwegian air force pilot during exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 22, 2025. TT25 is designed to improve Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear defense and capabilities between Allies and partners by conducting real-world scenarios, demonstrations and multinational information exchanges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)