Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners [Image 6 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners

    OSLO, NORWAY

    09.21.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd 

    86th Airlift Wing

    A German Air Force service member prepares to evacuate a Norwegian air force pilot out of a helicopter during exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 22, 2025. TT25 is an organized NATO Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Defense Capabilities Development Group / Training and Exercise Panel focused on using CBRN defenses while building interoperability during multinational air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.21.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 06:38
    Photo ID: 9397017
    VIRIN: 250922-F-BD538-1094
    Resolution: 5071x3374
    Size: 1.05 MB
    Location: OSLO, NO
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Sabrina Fuller-Judd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners
    USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners
    USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners
    USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners
    USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners
    USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners
    USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners
    USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners
    USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download