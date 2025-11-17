USAF emerge in Norway for Toxic Trip 25 with 13 NATO partners

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A German Air Force service member prepares to evacuate a Norwegian air force pilot out of a helicopter during exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Ørland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 22, 2025. TT25 is an organized NATO Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Defense Capabilities Development Group / Training and Exercise Panel focused on using CBRN defenses while building interoperability during multinational air operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)