Royal Danish air force service members work with U.S. Air Force service members to survey the runway for simulated hazards during exercise Toxic Trip 25 at Orland Air Base, Norway, Sept. 24, 2025. TT25 was organized by NATO Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Defense Capabilities Development Group / Training and Exercise Panel, building interoperability with Allies to strengthen operational readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Sabrina Fuller-Judd)

ØRLAND AIR BASE, Norway – Drip. Drip. Drip. U.S. Air Force emergency management, aircrew flight equipment and explosive ordnance disposal specialists from unit bases across Europe, U.S, contribute a combined force for exercise Toxic Trip 25. Under rain’s symphonies, simulated chemical take-downs and glacial bedrock; Airmen ‘lead north’ to strengthen relationships with 13 NATO countries at Orland Air Base, Norway, from Sept. 22-26.

Hosted by the Royal Norwegian Air Force, and organized by NATO Joint Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear Defense Capabilities Development Group / Training and Exercise Panel, this iteration of TT25 exercise, focused on the integration of CBRN defenses, while building interoperability in multi-national air operations.

“I’m very excited to be here, it's a great opportunity to showcase our strengths and work on our weaknesses,” said U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jerred Kaufman, 6th Civil Engineer Squadron explosive ordnance disposal journeyman, a first-time participant. “Our role [in the fight] is to take care of explosive hazards, therefore we need to be up to date with our NATO Allies and familiar with other nations' tactics. This training provides us as close to a real world experience we can receive as a team.”

Whispering clouds testing Airmen and partners from Norway, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Lithuania, Netherlands, Spain; on capabilities by cycling through real-world scenarios, demonstrations and multinational information exchanges.

To ensure lessons learned are universal and combined, each nation had a representative incident controller, who was responsible for harvesting a variety of thoughts and processes.

“The global impact of Toxic Trip 25 when it comes to CBRN, is that there are diverse ways we can operate,” said U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Aaron Stubbs, U.S. Air Force in Europe and Air Force Africa A4 command emergency management and CBRN assistant functional area manager, exercise incident control. “We are constantly critically thinking on how we can work together more efficiently; then bringing that knowledge back to our home stations. The most important part of Toxic Trip is not falling into our habits but coming together as a collection of 14 countries benefiting from each other.”

A total of six scenarios dived into simulated threats like drones, explosives, CBRN encounters and other hazards. A silver stream of interchange, the U.S. Air Force synced responsibilities with foreign partners to strike opponents while maintaining defensive tactics.

“Toxic Trip has allowed me to advocate for my team and set them up for success in a way I’ve never had the opportunity before,” said U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Sarah Mock, 31st Civil Engineer Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of readiness and emergency management quality assurance. “The addition of our combined partners who don't necessarily speak the same language, adds another layer to test our critical thinking and how well we can communicate our capabilities; this trip has been invaluable to me professionally and personally.”

Since, https://um.dk/en/foreign-policy/nordic-baltic-cooperation has emerged as a significant arms of the sea, by effectively integrating military capabilities, thus ensuring deterrence, defense and cooperative security. TT25 strikes at the bedrock of familiarizing standards, procedures for combined operations aligning with NATO & USAFE-AFAFRICA mission objectives.

“TT25 leverages connections that will be beneficial for years to come,” said Royal Norwegian Air Force Col. Ole Marius Torrisplass, commander for 132 Airwing Ørland. “Hosting this training iteration in our home country not only tests multinational capabilities but tackles challenges of weather, communication and a variety of processes to build-up our alliance's knowledge and defensive posture.”