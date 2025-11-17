374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen, U.S. Marines and Armed Forces of the Philippines service members distribute family food packs in a line during a foreign disaster relief operation at Viroc, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating, the U.S.'s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. Members of the 374th Airlift Wing aided in the delivery of 10,000 family food packs to the impacted area of the Bicol region of the Philippines. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)