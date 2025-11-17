374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Jordan Cusmano, a combat mobility technician with the 374th Logistics Readiness Squadron, guides the loading of palletized family food packs onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during a foreign disaster relief operation at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating, the U.S.'s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)