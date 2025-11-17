374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Iosaia Lavata’i, right, a loadmaster with 36th Airlift Squadron, exchanges patches with members of the Philippine Air Force during a foreign disaster relief operation at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating, the U.S.'s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)