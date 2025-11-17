374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen and Marines board a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th Airlift Squadron during a foreign disaster relief operation at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 14, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating, the U.S.'s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. The 36 AS worked alongside I Marine Expeditionary Force, III Marine Expeditionary Force, and the Joint U.S. Military Assistance Group-Philippines to airlift service member to and from the Catanduanes region to assist in the delivery of 10,000 family food packs. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)