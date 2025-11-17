Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response [Image 5 of 18]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response

    CLARK AIR BASE, PHILIPPINES

    11.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Iosaia Lavata’i, a loadmaster with 36th Airlift Squadron, ground guides a 10k All-Terrain forklift transporting palletized family food packs onto a C-130J Super Hercules assigned to the 36th AS during a foreign disaster relief operation at Clark Air Base, Philippines, Nov. 15, 2025. At the request of the Government of the Philippines, the U.S. military is working alongside the Armed Forces of the Philippines to provide foreign disaster relief support to communities affected by consecutive Typhoons Kalmaegi (Tino) and Fung-Wong (Uwan), which caused extensive damage and tragic loss of life. The forward presence and ready posture of United States Indo-Pacific Command in the region facilitates rapid and effective response to crisis, demonstrating, the U.S.'s commitment to Allies and partners during times of need. The 374th Airlift Wing transported approximately 164,000 pounds of cargo, equipment and humanitarian aid throughout the duration of the operation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Spencer Tobler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.15.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 05:27
    Photo ID: 9396954
    VIRIN: 251115-F-ID959-1070
    Resolution: 7429x5306
    Size: 10.57 MB
    Location: CLARK AIR BASE, PH
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response [Image 18 of 18], by SSgt Spencer Tobler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response
    374 AW Log-QRF conducts first real-world deployment during Philippine typhoon response

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    374th Airlift Wing
    Foreign Disaster Relief
    TyphoonUwan
    Typhoon Fung-Wong
    Log QRF
    Typhoon Kalmaegi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download