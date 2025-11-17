Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations [Image 13 of 15]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    08.05.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Holloway 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 17, 2025) – U.S. Navy Lt. Michael Farina gives the signal to launch an F/A 18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Flying Checkmates” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 211, off the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 17, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix Almeyda)

    Date Taken: 08.05.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 01:26
    Photo ID: 9396834
    VIRIN: 251117-N-ND136-2171
    Resolution: 6217x3497
    Size: 2.09 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    3rd Fleet
    Theodore Roosevelt
    Pacific Fleet

