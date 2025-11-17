USS Theodore Roosevelt Alongside USS Carl M. Levin

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 16, 2025) –The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN) 71, right, and the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Carl M. Levin (DDG 120), prepare for a fueling-at-sea, Nov. 16, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez)