USS Theodore Roosevelt Alongside USS Carl M. Levin

PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 16, 2025) –A U.S. Navy MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 75, transits the Pacific Ocean, Nov. 16, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez)