    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations [Image 12 of 15]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations

    UNITED STATES

    11.16.2025

    Photo by Seaman Aaron Haro Gonzalez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Nov. 14, 2025) – A U.S. Navy E/A-18G Growler, assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 137, launches off the flight deck of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 14, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Aaron Haro Gonzalez)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.16.2025
    Date Posted: 11.19.2025 01:26
    Photo ID: 9396833
    VIRIN: 251117-N-BR246-2139
    Resolution: 7651x4304
    Size: 2.11 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Flight Operations [Image 15 of 15], by SN Aaron Haro Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

