    11th CABS Integrates with the 36th Operational Support Squadron [Image 5 of 5]

    11th CABS Integrates with the 36th Operational Support Squadron

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    Flight simulator equipment is attached to the table before activating for air traffic control integration training between the 36th Wing and the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron at Anderson Air Base, Guam, Oct. 2, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 11th CABS train, prepare and deploy together, delivering combat capabilities to the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 20:54
    Photo ID: 9396670
    VIRIN: 251001-F-NC038-4484
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 203.34 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    11 ATF
    11 CABS

