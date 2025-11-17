11th CABS Integrates with the 36th Operational Support Squadron

Flight simulator equipment is attached to the table before activating for air traffic control integration training between the 36th Wing and the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron at Anderson Air Base, Guam, Oct. 2, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 11th CABS train, prepare and deploy together, delivering combat capabilities to the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
