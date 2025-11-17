11th CABS Integrates with the 36th Operational Support Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 36th Operational Support Squadron operates a flight simulator to train Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron at Anderson Air Base, Guam, Oct. 2, 2025. The 11th Combat Air Base Squadron has the ability to establish expeditionary locations to deliver Command and Control (C2) and Base Operating Support–Integration (BOS-I) in support of DoW priorities around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)