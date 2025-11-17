A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 36th Operational Support Squadron operates a flight simulator to train Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron at Anderson Air Base, Guam, Oct. 2, 2025. The 11th Combat Air Base Squadron has the ability to establish expeditionary locations to deliver Command and Control (C2) and Base Operating Support–Integration (BOS-I) in support of DoW priorities around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 20:54
|Photo ID:
|9396668
|VIRIN:
|251001-F-NC038-3917
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|419.38 KB
|Location:
|ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
|Web Views:
|11
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 11th CABS Integrates with the 36th Operational Support Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.