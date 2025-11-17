11th CABS Integrates with the 36th Operational Support Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron prepares to train with an air traffic control flight simulator during integration training at Anderson Air Base, Guam, Oct. 2, 2025. The 11th CABS has the ability to establish expeditionary locations to deliver Command and Control (C2) and Base Operating Support–Integration (BOS-I) in support of DoW priorities around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)