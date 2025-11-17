Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    11th CABS Integrates with the 36th Operational Support Squadron [Image 2 of 5]

    11th CABS Integrates with the 36th Operational Support Squadron

    ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GUAM

    10.01.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron prepares to train with an air traffic control flight simulator during integration training at Anderson Air Base, Guam, Oct. 2, 2025. The 11th CABS has the ability to establish expeditionary locations to deliver Command and Control (C2) and Base Operating Support–Integration (BOS-I) in support of DoW priorities around the world. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 20:54
    Photo ID: 9396667
    VIRIN: 251001-F-NC038-3450
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 549.58 KB
    Location: ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, GU
    This work, 11th CABS Integrates with the 36th Operational Support Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    11 ATF
    11 CABS

