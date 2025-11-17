11th CABS Integrates with the 36th Operational Support Squadron

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A member from the 36th Operational Support Squadron signs a checklist before beginning training with Airmen from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron at Anderson Air Base, Guam, Oct. 2, 2025. The 11th CABS team demonstrates that the U.S. Air Force is agile and ready to operate in austere environments across the globe in support of national defense. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)