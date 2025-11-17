A U.S. Air Force Airman from the 11th Combat Air Base Squadron checks a simulated radar before making the correct verbal callouts to the flight simulator instructor at Anderson Air Base, Guam, Oct. 2, 2025. Airmen assigned to the 11 CABS train, prepare and deploy together, delivering combat capabilities to the joint force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
This work, 11th CABS Integrates with the 36th Operational Support Squadron [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.