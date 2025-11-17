New Troop Support commander inherits ‘world-class organization’ at change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Sean P. Kelly addresses family, friends and new colleagues during a change of command ceremony in his honor June 18, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Kelly took over command of the organization from former DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Landis C. Maddox.