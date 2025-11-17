Former DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Landis C. Maddox, left, looks on as DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, second left, passes the DLA flag to DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Sean P. Kelly, second right, while DLA Senior Enlisted Leader Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant Alvin R. Dyer, right, also looks on, during a traditional military change of command ceremony June 18, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Simerly officiated the ceremony as Maddox relinquished command of DLA Troop Support to Kelly.
|Date Taken:
|06.18.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 15:45
|Photo ID:
|9395797
|VIRIN:
|250618-D-BJ843-8991
|Resolution:
|4240x2832
|Size:
|2.3 MB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
New Troop Support commander inherits 'world-class organization' at change of command ceremony
