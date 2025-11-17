New Troop Support commander inherits ‘world-class organization’ at change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Former DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Landis C. Maddox, left, looks on as DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark T. Simerly, second left, passes the DLA flag to DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Sean P. Kelly, second right, while DLA Senior Enlisted Leader Air Force Command Chief Master Sergeant Alvin R. Dyer, right, also looks on, during a traditional military change of command ceremony June 18, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Simerly officiated the ceremony as Maddox relinquished command of DLA Troop Support to Kelly.