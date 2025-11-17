Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    New Troop Support commander inherits ‘world-class organization’ at change of command ceremony [Image 1 of 3]

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    06.18.2025

    Photo by Mikia Muhammad 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Former DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Landis C. Maddox addresses family, friends and former colleagues during a change of command ceremony in his honor June 18, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Maddox relinquished command to DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Sean P. Kelly after serving the organization for two years.

    Date Taken: 06.18.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 15:45
    Photo ID: 9395779
    VIRIN: 250618-D-BJ843-8978
    Resolution: 4240x2832
    Size: 1.85 MB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
