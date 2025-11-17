New Troop Support commander inherits ‘world-class organization’ at change of command ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Former DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Landis C. Maddox addresses family, friends and former colleagues during a change of command ceremony in his honor June 18, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Maddox relinquished command to DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Sean P. Kelly after serving the organization for two years.