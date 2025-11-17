New Troop Support commander inherits ‘world-class organization’ at change of command ceremony

Photo By Mikia Muhammad | Former DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Landis C. Maddox addresses family,...... read more read more Photo By Mikia Muhammad | Former DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Landis C. Maddox addresses family, friends and former colleagues during a change of command ceremony in his honor June 18, 2025, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Maddox relinquished command to DLA Troop Support Commander Army Brig. Gen. Sean P. Kelly after serving the organization for two years. see less | View Image Page

Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support’s former commander spoke fondly of his two years serving the organization during a change of command ceremony attended by family, friends and colleagues June 18. Army Brig. Gen. Landis C. Maddox relinquished command of DLA Troop Support to Army Brig. Gen. Sean P. Kelly in a traditional military ceremony officiated by DLA Director Army Lt. Gen. Mark T. Simerly. “It is with deep humility, pride and profound gratitude that I stand here before you this morning to relinquish command of one of the most impactful organizations in the entire Department of Defense,” Maddox said. “While today closes a chapter, it also celebrates the remarkable people who made this journey unforgettable.” Simerly described Maddox’s leadership of DLA Troop Support as masterful. “To say that Brigadier General Maddox is an exceptional leader is an understatement, and the Troop Support team has responded brilliantly under his watch,” Simerly said. “On behalf of DLA, I want to thank you for a job well done.” Simerly highlighted some of Maddox’s accomplishments, including Troop Support’s annual sales of $20.9 billion in fiscal year 2024, making up approximately 40 percent of DLA’s overall support to customers. “Let’s never forget the strength of our nation rests on the readiness of those who defend it and the unwavering commitment of those who support them,” Simerly said. “Each one of us, each one of you, plays a vital role in keeping our forces equipped, protected and prepared to meet any challenge anywhere in the world at a moment’s notice.” Maddox also highlighted team accomplishments during his tenure as commander including support to Ukraine, Papua New Guinea, disaster relief, and strategic initiatives like the Troop Support University. “Team Troop Support, we didn’t just work together, we transformed together,” Maddox said. “We responded together. We succeeded together. This ceremony is not about me, it’s about you, the men and women who define this great organization through dedication, service and an unrelenting pursuit of excellence. That defines Troop Support.” Maddox described the event as bittersweet and shared advice to Kelly based on his experience. “You are inheriting a world-class organization filled with patriots,” Maddox said. “Lead with purpose, humility and strength and they will go to the ends of the earth for you. There’s no doubt that I’m leaving Troop Support in great hands.” Kelly, who previously served as commander of the 13th Armored Corps Sustainment Command at Fort Cavazos, Texas, said he was honored to be the new DLA Troop Support commander. “To be entrusted with leading such a vital and dynamic team is both humbling and inspiring,” Kelly said. “DLA Troop Support has a long and proud history of excellence, and I’m committed to building upon this legacy.” He also set forth his commitment of service to the organization. “I promise to put my best foot forward every single day, to earn your trust and give you 110 percent of my energy and effort every single day while I’m here,” Kelly said. “I look forward to getting to know each and every one of you, learning from you, and working together to continue upon this great legacy and this great organization and I’m honored and excited to be a part of this great team.” Simerly welcomed Kelly to the DLA team and shared his confidence in Kelly’s ability to lead DLA Troop Support and continue its legacy of excellence. “DLA Troop Support’s impressive history of outstanding leadership at the helm is about to be extended,” Simerly said. “Brigadier Sean Kelly brings to the Defense Logistics Agency an incredible resume of strategic logistics and leadership experience that will serve DLA well.” Kelly served in several key command and staff assignments, with combat and operational service including five deployments to Afghanistan in support of Operation Enduring Freedom, and one deployment to Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom. Concluding the ceremony, Maddox’s wife, Yolanda Maddox, was presented with a bouquet of red roses and Kelly’s wife, Christina Kelly, was presented with a bouquet of yellow roses. Maddox’s new assignment is director of operations, G-43/5/7, Office of the Deputy Chief of Staff, Army G-4 Logistics, at the Pentagon, Arlington, Virginia.