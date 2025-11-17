Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training [Image 5 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Alix Soto Matehuala 

    325th Fighter Wing

    A tactical radio sits ready for use by the 325th Communications Squadron's radio frequency flight during training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 6, 2025. The radio frequency flight is responsible for maintaining and managing the installation's radio communication systems to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alix Soto Matehuala)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 08:53
    Photo ID: 9394220
    VIRIN: 251106-F-IO024-1003
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 9.88 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Alix Soto Matehuala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training
    Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training
    Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training
    Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training
    Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Radio Operator
    Radio frequency
    325th Communcation Squadron
    Tyndall AFB
    Field training

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download