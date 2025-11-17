Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A tactical radio sits ready for use by the 325th Communications Squadron's radio frequency flight during training at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 6, 2025. The radio frequency flight is responsible for maintaining and managing the installation's radio communication systems to ensure mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alix Soto Matehuala)