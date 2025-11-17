Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training Your browser does not support the audio element.

TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, Fla. – Crawling through thick brush to reestablish a field antenna, Airman 1st Class Xavier McKnight is not on a deployment -- he is at the forefront of a new tactical training initiative.



The 325th Communications Squadron is implementing tactical field-training exercises at Tyndall Air Force Base, aiming to ensure its radio frequency Airmen are as proficient in the field as they are on the home station.



While typically focused on sustaining day-to-day operations on base, the squadron is shifting its training to better equip Airmen with the skills needed to establish and maintain critical communications in any environment. This hands-on approach ensures the "always on" connectivity crucial to air operations can be delivered, no matter the conditions.



“Our job is vital,” said U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Xavier McKnight, a 325th CS radio frequency technician. “If we're doing our job, nobody really sees it, because we're keeping everything up and running.”



The radio frequency flight is primarily responsible for managing systems that facilitate dynamic voice and data exchange. According to U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Edward Mateus, a 325th CS radio frequency transmission systems technician, the new training regimen is about building a warfighter-first mentality and honing their abilities to establish and maintain these systems in any environment.



“Our training is focusing on the skillset to learn the tactical side, focusing on mobile operations,” said Mateus. “A lot of the equipment we're seeing right now in the training, they're going to see downrange. So, for them to understand, they have to first get their hands on it.”



These exercises simulate real-world scenarios, requiring swift establishment and maintenance of communication networks under pressure. For the Airmen, it is a chance to apply their technical knowledge in unconventional settings.



“During these exercises, we practice deploying and setting up our equipment,” said McKnight. “If you're in a deployed environment, you want to be able to set [antennas] up fast and with a purpose.”



This dedication to hands-on readiness is about more than just individual skill -- it enhances the overall mission capability of the Air Force and builds confidence within the unit.



“I feel like we’re being recognized more for our expanding capabilities,” said Mateus. “This training proves we can do a lot more, and we want to be a greater asset to the mission.”



Through this dedicated, hands-on training, the 325th CS aims to ensure its Airmen are not just technicians, but adaptable warfighters ready to guarantee the flow of information wherever the mission takes them.