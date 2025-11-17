From left, U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Jeremiah Jett, Airman 1st Class Jacob Cain, and Senior Airman Colton Rogers, 325th Communications Squadron, radio frequency transmission systems technicians, secure a tactical field antenna at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 6, 2025. The Airmen participated in a new tactical training initiative designed to prepare them for establishing and maintaining critical communications in a tactical environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alix Soto-Matehuala)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.18.2025 08:53
|Photo ID:
|9394217
|VIRIN:
|251106-F-IO024-1002
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|7.86 MB
|Location:
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training [Image 5 of 5], by 2nd Lt. Alix Soto Matehuala, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training
No keywords found.