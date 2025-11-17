Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training [Image 4 of 5]

    Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Alix Soto Matehuala 

    325th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austyn Voyles, 325th Communications Squadron, radio frequency transmission systems technician, trains with tactical radio and computer equipment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 6, 2025. Voyles participated in a new tactical training initiative designed to prepare Airmen for establishing and maintaining critical communications in a tactical environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alix Soto-Matehuala)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 08:53
    Photo ID: 9394218
    VIRIN: 251106-F-IO024-1004
    Resolution: 7577x5051
    Size: 9.39 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
