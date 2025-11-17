Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Austyn Voyles, 325th Communications Squadron, radio frequency transmission systems technician, trains with tactical radio and computer equipment at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 6, 2025. Voyles participated in a new tactical training initiative designed to prepare Airmen for establishing and maintaining critical communications in a tactical environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alix Soto-Matehuala)
|11.06.2025
|11.18.2025 08:53
|9394218
|251106-F-IO024-1004
|7577x5051
|9.39 MB
|TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
|5
|0
