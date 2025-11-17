Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training [Image 2 of 5]

    Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training

    TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    11.06.2025

    Photo by 2nd Lt. Alix Soto Matehuala 

    325th Fighter Wing

    m left, U.S. Air Force Airman Vladimir Bencheci, Airman 1st Class Jeremiah Jett and Senior Airman Colton Rogers, 325th Communications Squadron, radio frequency transmission systems technicians, assemble a tactical field antenna at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 6, 2025. The Airmen participated in a new tactical training initiative designed to prepare them for establishing and maintaining critical communications in a tactical environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alix Soto-Matehuala)

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.18.2025 08:53
    Photo ID: 9394216
    VIRIN: 251106-F-IO024-1001
    Resolution: 7669x5113
    Size: 7.93 MB
    Location: TYNDALL AIR FORCE BASE, FLORIDA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

