Tyndall's radio frequency flight boosts readiness with new hands-on field training

m left, U.S. Air Force Airman Vladimir Bencheci, Airman 1st Class Jeremiah Jett and Senior Airman Colton Rogers, 325th Communications Squadron, radio frequency transmission systems technicians, assemble a tactical field antenna at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, Nov. 6, 2025. The Airmen participated in a new tactical training initiative designed to prepare them for establishing and maintaining critical communications in a tactical environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by 2nd Lt. Alix Soto-Matehuala)