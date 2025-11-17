Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday [Image 9 of 10]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday

    GUAM

    11.06.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy 

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz

    Retired U.S. Marine Corps 1st Sgt. Jan M. Pocaigue delivers remarks as the guest of honor during the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in Tumon, Guam, Nov. 7, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday ball ceremony honors the history, legacy, and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 11.06.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 22:51
    Photo ID: 9393665
    VIRIN: 251021-F-CN281-1096
    Resolution: 3438x2288
    Size: 1.29 MB
    Location: GU
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday
    Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    250th
    MCIPAC
    Marine Corps
    birthday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download