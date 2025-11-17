U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz color guard, bow their heads during the invocation at the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball, Tumon, Guam, Nov. 7, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday ball ceremony honors the history, legacy, and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 22:51
|Photo ID:
|9393652
|VIRIN:
|251021-F-CN281-1021
|Resolution:
|5112x3401
|Size:
|3.23 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Jordan McCoy, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.