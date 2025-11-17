Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Richard D. Marshall Jr., commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, delivers remarks during the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in Tumon, Guam, Nov. 7, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday ball ceremony honors the history, legacy, and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)