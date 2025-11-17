Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz color guard, march the colors during the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball, Tumon, Guam, Nov. 7, 2025. The Marine Corps birthday ball ceremony honors the history, legacy, and traditions passed down from generation to generation since the founding of the Corps on Nov. 10, 1775. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)