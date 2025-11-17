Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz celebrates the 250th Marine Corps Birthday

Retired U.S. Marine Mr. Thomas Desiderio, logistics director, Marine Corps Base Camp Blaz, passes the first slice of cake as the oldest Marine present to the youngest Marine present, Lance Cpl. Timothy Curtwright Jr., during the 250th Marine Corps Birthday Ball in Tumon, Guam, Nov. 7, 2025. The ceremony included the traditional cake cutting, where the first slice of cake is passed from the oldest to the youngest Marine present, symbolizing the passing of honor, knowledge, and tradition from one generation to the next. (U.S. Air Force courtesy photo by Senior Airman Jordan McCoy)
|Date Taken:
|11.06.2025
|Date Posted:
|11.17.2025 22:51
|Photo ID:
|9393657
|VIRIN:
|251021-F-CN281-1060
|Resolution:
|4943x3289
|Size:
|1.72 MB
|Location:
|GU
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|1
