Costumes and Candy Fill Misawa Air Base

Trick or Treat participants pose for a photo at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 31, 2025. The event lets Team Misawa and local families celebrate Halloween together, sharing candy and costumes, while strengthening bonds across the community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)