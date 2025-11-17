Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Costumes and Candy Fill Misawa Air Base [Image 2 of 6]

    Costumes and Candy Fill Misawa Air Base

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    10.30.2025

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara 

    35th Fighter Wing

    A trick-or-treat participant looks at Halloween decorations at Misawa Air Base, Japan on Oct. 31, 2025. The evening highlighted broad community participation as local residents joined in the Halloween festivities on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jessel Fabara)

    Date Taken: 10.30.2025
    Date Posted: 11.17.2025 21:50
    Photo ID: 9393624
    VIRIN: 251030-F-UR015-4468
    Resolution: 3072x2044
    Size: 991.01 KB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Costumes and Candy Fill Misawa Air Base [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Jessel Fabara, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Halloween
    35th Fighter Wing
    Misawa AB
    Trick or Treat
    Indo-Pacific

